Bayley breaks character to wish former WWE champion

WWE Superstar Bayley is one of WWE’s top heel and is currently part of the Damage CTRL faction. The three-time World Champion might be doing some of her best work as a heel on Friday nights. Despite this, she didn’t miss out on wishing former WWE Women’s Champion Naomi.

The current IMPACT Knockouts World Champion had a long run with the Stamford based promotion before leaving the company. Naiomi, who was the Women's Tag Team Champion at the time, walked out of a show with Sasha Banks due to some creative differences, after which both of them were suspended. Now Wrestling under her real name, Trinity Fatu has found success outside the WWE.

Trinity celebrated her 36th birthday on November 30th. Fatu's former Colleague Bayley took to Instagram to wish her by uploading a picture of the two with Sasha Banks. You can take a look at the screenshot of the Instagram story shared by Bayley below.

Bayley's wish to Trinity on her Instagram Story.

Bayley addresses her team’s loss at Survivor Series: WarGames

The Babyface team was made of Becky Lynch, Shotzi, Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair

On the Survivor Series Premium Live Event, The Role Model took part in the women’s WarGames match. Her team came up short against the babyfaces and the 34-year old was the one to be pinned. Speaking to Cathy Kelley after her loss, the former Women's Champion talked about the brutal match.

"There's no way, there's no words, there's nothing I could say that would give you an insight on what I'm feeling right now, okay? WarGames, it's bold and it's intense, and I did everything I could," she said.

With Kairi Sane and Asuka joining Damage CTRL in recent weeks, there is a genuine feeling within fans that Bayley might get sidelined from the group. Her taking the pinfall and her teammates not being with her to address the loss can all be seen as signs that the group might turn on her. It’ll be interesting to see if this actually occurs and if this will spell the end of Damage CTRL.

Do you think the rest of Damage CTRL turn on it's leader? Is that the right decision? Let us know in the comments below.

