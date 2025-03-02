Bayley breaks silence to ask interesting question following Elimination Chamber loss

Bayley asked an interesting question following WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. The veteran was in action in the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the PLE last night.

Ad

Jade Cargill returned last night at the PLE and took out Naomi at the beginning of the Women's Elimination Chamber match. Bayley was quickly eliminated by Liv Morgan in the match, and Bianca Belair emerged victorious. The EST will be challenging for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Following her loss at Elimination Chamber, The Role Model took to social media to ask an interesting question. She wondered what was next following a wild PLE last night in Toronto, Canada.

Ad

Trending

"What a night 🤣 what now?" she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 35-year-old won the Women's Royal Rumble match last year and defeated IYO SKY at WrestleMania XL to win the WWE Women's Championship. However, she will not compete for a major title at The Show of Shows this year after failing to win the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

IYO SKY will be challenging Rhea Ripley this Monday night on RAW for the Women's World Championship, with the winner going on to defend the title against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41 in April.

Ad

Bayley addresses her future in WWE

Bayley recently discussed her future with the company and noted that she had a lot of time left in the ring.

In an interview on Jazzy's World TV, the former leader of Damage CTRL discussed winning the Women's Royal Rumble match last year and noted that she was very proud of the victory. She also joked about retiring from the ring before stating that she had a lot of time left in her career.

Ad

"Whether you watch WWE or not, everybody knows what the Royal Rumble is. So, to say that I have won one of those, man, I could retire tomorrow and I'll be good. I've still got a long way to go, and I'm very proud of that moment," she said. [7:22 – 7:34]

You can check out the video below:

Ad

Bayley has been involved in a rivalry with former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez in recent weeks on WWE television. It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for the veteran at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.