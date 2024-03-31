Bayley breaks silence after attacking IYO SKY during her interview

This week on WWE SmackDown, the rivalry between Bayley and IYO SKY took another heated turn when The Role Model attacked SKY during her interview.

Bayley will challenge IYO for the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40. Earlier this year, she won the Women's Royal Rumble Match and eventually challenged SKY after Damage CTRL's betrayal.

During the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, the company aired an interview featuring The Genius of the Sky. While it did seem things were sailing quite smoothly for the Damage CTRL member, she was eventually attacked by The Role Model who crashed the interview.

The Grand Slam Champion later took to X/Twitter to warn her former stablemate and hyped up their upcoming clash at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"Bayley vs Iyo Sky. First time ever. 1 week away. #WrestleMania," wrote Bayley.

Check out Bayley's tweet:

Dutch Mantell isn't impressed with the build-up to Bayley vs. IYO SKY

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell has admitted that he hasn't been impressed with the build-up to Bayley vs. IYO SKY.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell stated he lost interest in the Bayley vs. SKY feud about three weeks ago. The veteran suggested that the storyline could've been a lot more straightforward.

"Well, like Sid said, hell! They lost me about three weeks ago. I knew what they were shooting for, but I said, 'Wait a minute; they are going all around instead of zeroing in on it.' It's the whole group, and that's completely lost me," said Mantell.

Bayley and SKY were the original members of the Damage CTRL faction, alongside Dakota Kai. The trio debuted at the 2022 SummerSlam Premium Live Event when they confronted Bianca Belair.

Over the last two years, SKY and Kai won the Women's Tag Team Championship before Bayley assisted her stablemate in winning the WWE Women's Championship at last year's SummerSlam.

Unfortunately, things didn't turn out the way The Role Model envisioned with Damage CTRL. The faction currently consists of four members, including The Kabuki Warriors.

