Bayley breaks silence after getting pinned by 23-year-old WWE star on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Bayley's night on this week's SmackDown did not go as planned. She took the pin, costing her team the match one night before Elimination Chamber.

The February 28 installment of blue brand saw Roxanne Perez join forces with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez of The Judgment Day. They faced off against The Role Model, Naomi, and Bianca Belair in a six-woman tag team match.

In the end, The Prodigy pinned the former Damage CTRL member by delivering her impressive Pop Rox finisher to secure the win. However, Roxanne's celebration was cut short by Alexa Bliss, who attacked her out of nowhere.

After the Friday Night show, Bayley broke her silence on X (fka Twitter) on getting pinned by the 23-year-old star:

"Message received @roxanne_wwe."

For those unaware, Bayley, Perez, Morgan, Belair, Naomi, and Bliss will collide in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match tonight at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada. The winner will earn an opportunity to face Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Bayley comments on her WWE 2K25 game rating

The Role Model won the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match and also became the WWE Women's Champion at WrestleMania XL by defeating IYO SKY. These accomplishments gave her hope that her rating in this year's 2K game would be above 90, but that wasn't the case.

In a recent interview ahead of Elimination Chamber PLE, Bayley reacted angrily to her 87 rating in 2K25, believing it was unfairly low. The 35-year-old female star declared her disinterest in the game's rating system.

"This is really starting to grind my gears. Someone got it out for me, dude. 2K25, you've had it out for me from the very beginning. And you know what? Everyone likes to freaking freak out about their numbers. But I just don't care anymore," she said.

Fans will have to wait and see if The Role Model can exact her revenge on Roxanne Perez inside the unforgiving steel structure.

