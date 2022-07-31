Bayley breaks silence after shocking return at WWE SummerSlam

Bayley has made some interesting remarks following her shocking return to WWE last night at SummerSlam.

Bianca Belair righted the wrongs of last year as she defeated Becky Lynch in the RAW Women's Championship match at SummerSlam. After the encounter, the two competitors shook hands and embraced in a show of respect.

However, this heartfelt moment was cut short with the return of the three-time women's champion. She was accompanied by Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, leaving the WWE Universe stunned. The three women had a face-off with Becky and Bianca in the ring and then chose to back off without throwing arms.

WWE correspondent Sarah Schreiber caught up with the trio during an exclusive interview. The Role Model did not disclose too many details when asked about her return and claimed fans would have to wait.

"You know, you're just gonna have to wait. Just like we did," said Bayley. (From 0:15 - 0:20)

Bayley was sidelined due to a torn ACL last year

The Role Model reportedly suffered a torn ACL in July last year. She was training at the Performance Center for an upcoming match against Bianca Belair, the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion at the time.

The showdown was set for Money in the Bank, and the injury led to the match being scrapped from the show. Bianca later faced Carmella in a singles matchup on SmackDown.

It will be interesting to see if The Role Model renews her rivalry with The EST of WWE on the red brand. It looks like she will also have some backup from Dakota Kai and IYO this time.

What did you think of The Role Model's return to WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

