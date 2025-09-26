Bayley calls 28-year-old star her "bestie" on Instagram despite shocking actions on RAW

Bayley has been on an odd trajectory on Monday Night RAW character-wise, leading to some controversial and questionable decisions. She even called a 28-year-old star her &quot;bestie&quot; on Instagram despite her controversial action on the most recent episode of RAW.On the 22nd September episode of RAW, the former Women's Royal Rumble winner came out with Lyra Valkyria by her side as she faced The Prodigy, Roxanne Perez. The week prior to that, she had a meltdown with Valkyria despite her assistance and their friendship. After making up, Valkyria accompanied the veteran to the match, and after Valkyria tried to celebrate the victory, she controversially shoved her down and declined her friendship.The Role Model added more confusion to the Lyra Valkyria situation by calling the 28-year-old star her &quot;bestie&quot; despite the meltdown on RAW. You can watch the full video below:(Picture Courtesy: @itsmebayley on Instagram)Bayley seemingly felt vindicated after the most recent betrayal on RAW.Bayley is not someone who forgets, and when RAW ended with the shocking conclusion on September 22nd, the former WWE Women's Champion was all too happy.If you didn't see it, Asuka betrayed Iyo Sky by attacking her when she came out to plead with her to spare Rhea Ripley. With Kairi Sane hitting the insane elbow, Sky's alliance with The Kabuki Warriors came to a stunning end.In a brutal response to her former Damage CTRL member, the multi-time World Champion mocked The Genius of the Sky on X/Twitter:&quot;LOL IYO I REMEMBER I HAD FAMILY HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA,&quot; she wrote on X.Of course, Iyo Sky is now a beloved figure among the WWE Universe, regardless of country. She has emerged to the status that few ever reach, as Sky has been labeled as the best women's wrestler in the world by many people.Some even go as far as to say that she is one of the best in-ring performers in the world, regardless of gender. With the track record she has of having incredible matches, it's no surprise that she's in that conversation.Even last year in the co-main event of WrestleMania 40 Sunday, she had an incredible bout with Bayley, who dethroned her to become the WWE Women's Champion. Fans will be looking forward to the day the two top women clash again.