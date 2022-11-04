Bayley calls out BT Sport for disrespecting Sasha Banks in comparison to current female WWE Superstar

Bayley recently took to Twitter to take a dig at WWE on BT Sport for seemingly disrespecting Sasha Banks.

Ahead of The Role Model's showdown with arch-rival Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel, BT Sport tweeted out the Tale of the Tape for the RAW Women's Championship Match.

The same tweet also referred to both Bayley and Belair as "two of the very best in the business." In response, the 33-year-old star recalled her #1 ranking and Banks #5 ranking on PWI's Women's 100 in 2020.

Check out Bayley's response below:

Banks and Bayley have previously shared the ring with each other on numerous occasions. They have collided in multiple singles matches over the years.

The duo also teamed up together on WWE programming and won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships twice. Banks and Bayley are the inaugural Women's Tag Team Champions.

Bayley previously put Sasha Banks in her Mount Rushmore of wrestling

Bayley and Sasha Banks have developed a very close relationship with each other over the years. Off television, the two have bonded quite well and were also spotted in public following The Boss' recent walkout from WWE.

In a previous interview on The Preston & Steve Show, the former SmackDown Women's Champion named Banks, Randy Orton, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and John Cena as the four names in her Mount Rushmore of Wrestling. She said:

"It could change anytime, but right now, I would say...Sasha Banks, Randy Orton, Stone Cold and let's say John Cena. He revolutionized the whole era. I didn't even put Macho Man in there, he was my favorite. He was the first one really to draw me into wrestling."

Earlier this year, Banks and her former tag team partner Naomi walked out of WWE due to their reported issues with the company's creative team. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions were forced to vacate the titles in the process and haven't returned to the company since.

Bayley will look to capture the Raw Women's Championship against Bianca Belair on Saturday, November 5 at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

