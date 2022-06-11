Bayley calls out female NXT Superstar following live event

Bayley referenced a segment between WWE Hall of Famers Eddie Guerrero and JBL in a recent message to Indi Hartwell.

The multi-time women's champion has been sidelined by an injury since last year. However, the superstar is very active on social media, keeping tabs on her friends and colleagues.

After WWE tweeted out an Eddie Guerrero and JBL throwback, where the former hijacked the latter's limo. The Latino Heat then took Layfield on a tumultuous ride while damaging the car.

The Role Model was quick to respond to the tweet. She stated that it was like her picking Indi Hartwell and Co. after the recently-concluded NXT house show in Tampa.

"@indi_hartwell Me picking you guys up after #NXTTampa"

Check out the response here:

WWE Network @WWENetwork Eddie Guerrero took @JCLayfield for a ride he'll never forget on this day in 2004! Eddie Guerrero took @JCLayfield for a ride he'll never forget on this day in 2004! https://t.co/ZagB6OcMl2

NXT's show in Tampa was the brand's first live event since the pandemic. According to previous reports, although they have resumed events, they will be limited to the state of Florida.

Bayley's tweet left WWE fans amused

The unexpected heel turn before her injury was met with a lot of praise. Not only because it's a new look but also because the former SmackDown Women's Champion took a darker turn both on social media and on the mic.

This was evident as the superstar's tweet amused fans. Check out their responses below:

In the latest update regarding her health, Bayley continuously stated that she was still in recovery and even called out fans for rushing her healing.

Fans are now eagerly anticipating when The Role Model will finally make her long-awaited return to the company, whether that may be on RAW or SmackDown. You can check out her latest hint at a comeback here.

Could Cody Rhodes rise to the level of his legendary father? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far