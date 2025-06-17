Bayley calls out Liv Morgan following WWE RAW

Bayley called out Liv Morgan following this week's edition of WWE RAW in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Role Model is currently in an intense rivalry with Becky Lynch on the red brand.

Liv Morgan confronted IYO SKY last night on WWE RAW and warned that she was coming after the Women's World Championship. However, she suffered a shoulder injury during her singles match against Kairi Sane and could miss some time. Following last night's episode of RAW, Morgan broke her silence on social media and shared an interesting update with Dominik Mysterio.

Bayley reacted to Morgan's update and hilariously suggested that she was edited out of the photo. You can check out her message in the image below.

"Y u cut me outta da pic," she wrote.

The former champion sent Morgan a hilarious message on social media. [Image credit: Liv Morgan on Instagram]

Becky Lynch is scheduled to defend the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Bayley next week on WWE RAW.

Former WWE writer criticizes Liv Morgan's promo on RAW

Vince Russo shared his thoughts on the promo between Liv Morgan and IYO SKY that opened last night's episode of WWE RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo noted that it was a very basic promo between the two stars last night on the red brand. The legend noted that the first segment of the show was intended to hook viewers and keep them engaged for the rest of the night.

"We're seeing Dominik and Liv Morgan, IYO SKY, just a straight promo. I want that belt, you want that belt, a shot at the end. Twelve minutes, I mean, we're twelve minutes into the show." He added, "I'm always looking at these shows from a writer's perspective. Very few people wrote these shows. I was one of them. The first segment is all about the hook. That's all about the hook. We gotta hook them for two and half hours. There was no bait on that hook whatsoever in that opening segment. I dare, even the biggest internet wrestling community mark to argue that with me." [From 5:35 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Morgan also had a confrontation with Nikki Bella last week on WWE RAW. Only time will tell how long Morgan will be out of action following her injury last night.

