Liv Morgan gets criticized for RAW promo, WWE veteran complains about no hook in the segment (Exclusive) 

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo criticized Liv Morgan's opening promo exchange with IYO SKY. The two stars had a verbal showdown on RAW this week.

Liv Morgan kicked off Monday Night RAW with Dominik Mysterio by her side. The star spoke about how she has dominated the women's division without anyone having to pave the way for her. However, she was interrupted by IYO SKY. The Women's World Champion fired some verbal jabs at the two Judgment Day members before dropkicking Liv out of the ring.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo detailed that it was a very uninspired segment to open the show. He pointed out that both stars just spoke about getting the belt and closed off the exchange with some physicality. The veteran writer recalled that the opening segment was always about getting the audience hooked for the next couple of hours, and he didn't find any strong hook with this week's show.

"We're seeing Dominik and Liv Morgan, IYO SKY, just a straight promo. I want that belt, you want that belt, a shot at the end. Twelve minutes, I mean, we're twelve minutes into the show." He added, "I'm always looking at these shows from a writer's perspective. Very few people wrote these shows. I was one of them. The first segment is all about the hook. That's all about the hook. We gotta hook them for two and half hours. There was no bait on that hook whatsoever in that opening segment. I dare, even the biggest internet wrestling community mark to argue that with me." [5:35 onwards]

It was a tough night for Liv Morgan, as she injured her shoulder during a match with Kairi Sane. This injury will probably keep the star out of action for a few months.

