Bayley claims she's proud of new WWE champion

Bayley sent a heartfelt message to a new WWE champion today on social media. The veteran has not been seen since she was attacked by Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Jacy Jayne defeated Stephanie Vaquer last night on WWE NXT to become the new NXT Women's Champion. Vaquer is rumored to be joining the RAW roster following the loss. Jayne took to social media following the victory to send a message to her doubters, as seen in the post below.

"To everyone who ever doubted me, called me the third wheel, said I’d never make it…HAHAHAH!!!!!!!!!!!! Never doubt me again," she wrote.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bayley responded to Jayne's post today and claimed that she was proud of her for becoming the new NXT Women's Champion.

"I’m so proud of you dude," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The RAW star was supposed to team up with Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania to battle Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship. However, The Man attacked her ahead of the bout and then replaced her in the title match at The Show of Shows.

Lynch and Valkyria won the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania but lost them back to the Judgment Day stars on the following episode of RAW. Becky Lynch turned heel after the match and will be challenging Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at WWE Money in the Bank 2025 on June 7.

Ad

Vince Russo suggests an interesting WWE storyline for Bayley

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently pitched an interesting storyline for Bayley on WWE television.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo reacted to The Role Model's claim that she would like to have a love storyline in the company during an interview with Chris Van Vliet on the Insight podcast. The legend suggested that the idea could work and noted that the promotion was too focused on wrestling at the moment.

Ad

"Yeah, I think it could definitely work [A romantic angle for Bayley]. There is no question in my mind. Bro, they've got to get off the wrestling. That's all this show is about. Every promo is about wrestling, and I'm going to beat you up, and you're going to beat me up. I'm better than you, and you're better than me. Until they get away from that, you're never going to see something like that." [From 45:00 onwards]

Ad

You can check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see how Bayley attempts to get revenge on Becky Lynch when she returns to WWE television.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More