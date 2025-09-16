Bayley continues to confuse the WWE Universe with latest message

Bayley shared a bizarre message following her return last night on WWE RAW. The veteran returned to the company during last night's edition of the red brand in Springfield, Massachusetts.Lyra Valkyria defeated The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez last night on WWE RAW in a singles match. Raquel Rodriguez attacked the Valkyria following the match, but Bayley made the save. The former champion attacked both Perez and Rodriguez to rescue Valkyria from the attack. Lyra Valkyria had previously told the 36-year-old to stay out of her life.Valkyria took to her official X account today to share a screenshot of a bizarre text message from the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner. The former leader of Damage CTRL responded and stated that Valkyria was the one being confusing.&quot;YOU’RE CONFUSING!!!!!!!!!!!!!&quot; she wrote.Valkyria became the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion by winning a tournament earlier this year. Becky Lynch captured the title from the 28-year-old at Money in the Bank and successfully defended the title against her at WWE SummerSlam last month.Vince Russo reacts to Bayley's return on WWE RAWWrestling legend Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Bayley's return to the promotion and complimented her for trying to get the storyline over.The veteran has been critical of The Hugger in the past and suggested that the company should let her go if she was unable to improve on promos. Speaking on this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that the gimmick was &quot;very silly&quot; but praised the RAW star for giving it her best.&quot;As ridiculous as this Bayley character is going to be, as bad as this is going to be, she is really committed to the bit, and she is really trying. She went above and beyond and over the top to try to get this over. But I'm sorry. I'm watching this, and it's very, very, very silly. But she is trying to get it over. I'll give her credit for trying to get it over,&quot; Russo said.Bayley @itsBayleyWWELINKAin’t it funIt will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the storyline in the weeks ahead on RAW.