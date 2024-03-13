Bayley continues to share cryptic updates ahead of major WWE SmackDown match

Bayley has shared another cryptic message on social media today ahead of a major match this Friday night on WWE SmackDown. The 34-year-old won the Women's Royal Rumble match on January 27 and will challenge Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Dakota Kai suffered a torn ACL last May but has returned to action. She betrayed Bayley earlier this month and refused to tag into their match against Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors. The Royal Rumble winner has her chance for revenge on Dakota Kai when the two superstars battle in a singles match on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Ahead of her match against Kai, the former leader of Damage CTRL took to Instagram to send a cryptic message. She shared an image of herself as a child and the infographic for the WWE Women's Championship match, as seen in her post below.

Former NXT Women's Champion views Bayley as her big sister in WWE

NXT star Roxanne Perez opened up about Bayley and claimed that she sees the veteran as her big sister in the company.

In an exclusive interview with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling last year, the 22-year-old shared that she showed the SmackDown star a picture of them together while Perez was a child at an autograph signing. She added that the former champion was thrilled to learn that she was working with people she inspired along the way.

"So when she came to rehab, and I showed her that, and she was like, 'Wow, this is amazing to see.' I don't think she expected to work with people she inspired. So to be able to learn from her and get so much advice. She's like a big sister, so she's awesome," added Perez. (5:31 - 6:21)

Damage CTRL debuted at SummerSlam 2022 and was a dominant group for a while. However, egos have gotten in the way, and now the group has become fractured after Iyo Sky's title win. Only time will tell if Bayley will win the title at WrestleMania 40 next month.

