Bayley defeats current WWE star who brought back gimmick creative previously canceled on WWE SmackDown

Bayley defeated Shotzi in a quick encounter on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

Last week on the Blue brand, Shotzi interfered in Dakota Kai and Raquel Rodriguez's match and attacked Bayley, which helped Raquel pick up the win over Kai. This resulted in a match set up between Shotzi and The Role Model on this week's show.

The Role Model cut a promo before the match, saying that Shotzi loves to run her mouth. She said that she will shut her up all by herself before beating Bianca Belair at Extreme Rules.

Fans were delighted to witness the return of Shotzi's tank during her entrance. The match started with the former Tag Champ hammering away on the former NXT star. However, Shotzi regained control after hitting the step-up enziguri before wheelbarrowing the former Tag Champion into the ropes and following it up with a running senton.

After returning from commercial, Bayley took Shotzi down before hitting the Rose Plant for the win. Damage CTRL's leader wasn't satisfied with the win as she hit another Rose Plant on Shotzi.

The Role Model then pulled out a ladder from under the ring and sandwiched Shotzi between them. At this point, Bianca Belair's music hit and she ran out to the ring to rescue the former NXT star.

Bayley then attempted to attack Belair but she countered and tried to hit the KOD but the former Women's Champion managed to escape.

This has set up their match for Extreme Rules beautifully as fans will wait in anticipation to witness who will walk out with the title.

