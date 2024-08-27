Bayley demands a match against current WWE champion

WWE Superstar Bayley has demanded a match against a current champion after the latter expressed her desire to compete with the former Damage CTRL leader. The name in question is NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez.

The Role Model won her first title in nearly three and a half years by defeating her former stablemate IYO SKY for the Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL. After being the champion for 118 days, Bayley lost the title to Nia Jax at SummerSlam. She has been absent from WWE television since the premium live event.

In a recent interview with TV Insider's Scott Fishman, Roxanne Perez stated she would love to square off against Bayley at an all-woman premium live event. In response to the NXT Women's Champion, the 35-year-old took to her X account to demand a match against Perez:

Check out the X update below:

WWE Superstar Bayley praises current TNA champion

TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace made a surprise appearance during the Women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year. The 28-year-old earned a lot of praise for her impressive performance during her first WWE outing.

In a recent interview with the NYC Demon Diva, The Role Model sang high praises of Grace, recalling the latter's performance at Royal Rumble. She further praised the TNA star's recent match with Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship. Bayley claimed that the contest should have been NXT Battleground's main event:

"I mean, everybody keeps bringing up Jordynne Grace just because she is awesome. You know, she did great in the Rumble. It was fun to watch her go, and I really appreciate the way she carried herself in the locker room. So that showed me a lot just at the Rumble [...] I believe they should have been the main event. That's not a knock on the main event. It's just because they killed it, and it was a very special match. I feel like that's probably one of the easiest ones that we can make happen on a main RAW or SmackDown-type show, and it's just off the top of my head," she said. [From 2:12 onwards]

Check out the entire interview in the video below:

Bayley returned to the ring to face Nia Jax at a recent Live Show in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Unfortunately, she failed to defeat The Irresistible Force and win back the Women's Championship. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the inaugural Women's Grandslam champion.

