Bayley details complicated relationship with iconic WWE faction

Bayley recently shared her complicated relationship with an iconic WWE faction. The Role Model was supposed to compete at WWE WrestleMania 41 but was taken out by Becky Lynch ahead of her match.

Speaking on RAW Recap following last night's edition of the red brand, the veteran discussed her relationship with The Four Horsewomen. Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and AEW star Mercedes Moné (formerly known as Sasha Banks) are known as the iconic group. The former leader of Damage CTRL shared that she had never been close to Becky Lynch or Charlotte Flair.

“I feel it’s a little complicated. It’s a very, like, sisterly, family-type situation when it comes to the four of us. If I’m being quite honest, I’ve never really been close to Becky. I’ve never rode to shows together with her; I’ve never been close to Charlotte," she said.

Trending

The RAW star added that she thought she had a bond with Becky Lynch, but that does not appear to be the case.

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

“To come up and do this together, to bring change in the women’s division, I thought that was a bond strong enough, but apparently not. After all these years, she still has some sort of insecurity and something against me that she’s still hanging on to, and that she still has to lash out on," she added. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

You can check out the video below:

Bayley will be challenging Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship next week on WWE RAW.

Vince Russo comments on Bayley's promo on WWE RAW

Former WWE writer Vince Russo reacted to Bayley's promo during last night's edition of RAW.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo claimed the veteran put over the fans for a cheap pop during last night's show. He noted that the heels in the company always mock the town they are performing in as well.

"Here's what it is, they're going to the easiest common denominator. Whatever is the easiest, because like you said bro, we're playing for the pop. How do we get it? How do we get them [the fans] to pop? We put them over. Put them over they'll pop. Put them over, put over the hometown, they'll pop. If I'm a heel, say we're not going to have the match tonight in Green Bay, we're going to have it in Columbus next week, it's so basic," Russo said. [From 31:02 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see if Bayley can capture the Women's Intercontinental Championship next week on WWE RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More