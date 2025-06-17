Vince Russo explains how it is so easy to get a pop in WWE today (Exclusive)

The WWE Universe saw the return of four-time world champion Bayley on last week's episode of Monday Night RAW. She had been off television since before WrestleMania and was replaced by Becky Lynch in her tag team title match at the Show of Shows.
Lynch later revealed that it was she who attacked Bayley, leading to the latter's absence. The Role Model returned and attacked Becky straightaway before addressing the fans on this week's episode of WWE RAW. She was grateful to the fans for showcasing their affection towards her.
Former WWE writer Vince Russo took issue with Bayley's promo. While speaking on Leigon of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince felt the promo was used for a cheap pop. He said that putting the fans over is the easiest way to get a pop, and that's what a lot of superstars are doing now.
"Here's what it is, they're going to the the easiest common denominator. Whatever is the easiest, because like you said bro, we're playing for the pop. How do we get it? How do we get them [the fans] to pop? We put them over. Put them over they'll pop. Put them over, put over the hometown, they'll pop. If I'm a heel, say we're not going to have the match tonight in Green Bay, we're going to have it in Columbus next week, it's so basic," Russo said. [From 31:02 onwards]
Bayley's promo ended in an altercation with the Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, and she took out the champion for the second week straight. The two are now set to face each other for the title next week after Nick Aldis made it official for Columbus, Ohio.
