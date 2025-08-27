Bayley drops major character change tease ahead of WWE Clash in Paris

  • home icon
By Robert Lentini
Published Aug 27, 2025 23:01 GMT
The veteran has been struggling on RAW as of late. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Bayley shared a cryptic tease about a potential character change ahead of WWE Clash in Paris. The veteran has been featured in several bizarre vignettes in recent weeks on WWE RAW, and it has caused former Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria to express concern about her.

The former champion hasn't competed in a match since teaming up with Lyra Valkyria to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championship on the July 21 edition of RAW. The Judgment Day won the match to retain the titles but went on to lose them to Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam.

Ahead of Clash in Paris, Bayley took to her Instagram account to share a throwback photo of herself to suggest that a potential character change was on the horizon. You can check out The Hugger's cryptic update in her Instagram post below.

Becky Lynch defeated Lyra Valkyria at Money in the Bank to become the new Women's Intercontinental Champion. The Man is scheduled to put the title on the line against Nikki Bella this weekend at Clash in Paris.

Former WWE writer comments on Bayley's potential character change on RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo has not been a fan of Bayley's storyline on RAW in recent weeks and believes that it is unoriginal. The 36-year-old has been hearing the voices of her previous gimmicks in her head during the vignettes on WWE RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo mocked the storyline and jokingly claimed that it was the best part of the red brand. The veteran stated that the storyline had been done a bunch of times in the past.

"This is the most interesting thing on the show, guys, because what we're playing, we've seen it a million times, Chris. You got the angel on this shoulder and you got the devil on this shoulder. That's what you've got. So, they're both talking to her. They're both in her head," Russo said.
The Role Model had a great 2024 and captured the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41. Bayley has not come close to the same success in 2025 so far, and it will be interesting to see what the company has planned for her moving forward.

