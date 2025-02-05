Bayley issues violent warning to WWE Superstar

Bayley was once known as The Hugger and has worked as a babyface much longer than she has a heel. Despite the fan-favorite's friendly persona, the veteran Superstar has proven she can be malicious and callous when appropriate. The former Damage CTRL member has just caused a stir by threatening another fan-favorite.

The Role Model has chased championship gold all over WWE as of late, making key appearances on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. She was on last week's NXT to team with Women's Champion Giulia for a win over Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez. Bayley returned on this week's loaded NXT episode for a Vengeance Day Summit with Giulia and Perez ahead of their PLE title match on February 15.

Charlotte Flair interrupted the summit and teased going after Giulia's title. Cora Jade interrupted from out of nowhere, taking out the RAW Superstar and Giulia with her kendo stick. A concerned Perez looked on but was spared as Flair watched from the ramp. Bayley was later shown storming into Ava's office to demand the General Manager book her against Jade next week, and she did. The former Horsewoman took to her Instagram Stories today to issue a cold warning to The Sorceress of Sin.

Trending

"Out of the 3, this last one is the one imma f you up for," she wrote in the screenshot below.

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

Screenshot of The Role Model's post to Instagram Stories (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Next week's singles match will be the first-ever between the two multi-time champions, as last week's tag team bout was the first time they've shared the ring. NXT will be back at the Performance Center next week for the Vengeance Day go-home show.

Bayley set for big WWE RAW match

WWE will return to the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN, next Monday for RAW on Netflix. Below is the updated lineup:

Charlotte Flair will appear

AJ Styles returns as a RAW roster member

Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio

The Role Model or the Women's Intercontinental Champion will advance to the Elimination Chamber PLE on March 1 in Toronto, joining Liv Morgan and four others to be determined. The winner of Paul vs. Mysterio will join CM Punk, John Cena, and three other superstars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback