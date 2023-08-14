Bayley, Kayla Braxton, and more respond to WWE star's heartbreaking update

Bayley, Kayla Braxton, Megan Morant, and many more have sent messages to a WWE star following a heartbreaking update.

Byron Saxton is a former wrestler now serving as a backstage interviewer in WWE. He signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2007 and has been with the company since, contributing in various roles.

The 41-year-old shared a heartbreaking update on Instagram about one of his biggest supporters that recently lost her life. In the post, Saxton mentioned that he met the woman during the early days of his career, and she supported him along the way. He added that she never lost her smile despite dealing with significant health issues over the past year.

You can view Saxton's post below:

WWE stars Bayley, Karmen, Isla Dawn, Megan Morant, and Kayla Braxton responded to Saxton's update on Instagram, as seen in the image below.

Stars sent messages to Byron Saxton

Byron Saxton pays tribute to WWE legend Lanny Poffo

Byron Saxton shared a heartfelt message following Lanny Poffo's passing earlier this year at 68.

Poffo was the younger brother of Hall of Famer "Macho Man" Randy Savage and was a tremendous talent. He was very athletic, and his high-risk moves garnered immense support from fans. He also performed in the NWA, Mid-South Wrestling, International Championship Wrestling, and many other promotions throughout his career.

Following his passing, Saxton took to social media to share a heartfelt tribute to Lanny Poffo. The star said that he met the legend at the airport a few years ago, and he couldn't have been nicer to him.

"I randomly met Lanny Poffo at the airport a few years ago. To my surprise, we actually spent a considerable amount of time conversing about a variety of topics. Mr. Poffo could not have been any nicer or more personable. I'm truly saddened to hear of his passing. #LannyPoffo," Saxton wrote.

You can check out Saxton's tweet by clicking here.

The bond many fans form with their favorite superstars goes well beyond someone they enjoy watching on television. Sportskeeda Wrestling sends our condolences to Byron Saxton and the Michels family at this difficult time.

Find out Kevin Nash's special message to Shawn Michaels right here