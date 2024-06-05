Bayley makes bold claim about current WWE Championships

Bayley is the current WWE Women's Champion, but she's held several titles since joining the company as its first-ever Women's Triple Crown Champion and first Women's Grand Slam Champion. The SmackDown Superstar has just responded to a fan with remarks about another championship.

The Boss 'n' Hug Connection became the inaugural Women's Tag Team Champions at Elimination Chamber 2019, by beating 5 other teams inside the Chamber structure. Bayley and Sasha Banks aka Mercedes Moné held the titles for 49 days before dropping them to The IIconics. Their second reign began on the May 26, 2020 episode of SmackDown when they defeated Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. The title change didn't air until June 5, so the official length of the reign is 85 days as they were defeated by Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler at Payback 2020.

The Hugger was re-branded as Bayley Dos Straps because she was in her 2nd reign as SmackDown Women's Champion when she and Banks began their 2nd reign as Tag Team Champions. The Role Model took to X today to respond to a fan post about the title win that aired on SmackDown 4 years ago today. She agreed that the titles currently held by Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair are magical.

"Yes there is [magic wand emoji]," Bayley wrote in response to the fan.

Bayley's "Dos Straps" nickname was an admitted theft of Becky Lynch's temporary nickname, Becky Two Belts. The current AEW TBS Champion went on to end Bayley's singles reign in October 2020 by defeating her inside Hell In a Cell.

Rumored matches for WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland

World Wrestling Entertainment is set to present Clash at the Castle: Scotland, live on Saturday, June 15 from the OVO Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland.

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair retained the Women's Tag Team Championship over Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark on this week's RAW. After words with Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre, it's believed that the two teams will lock up with the titles on the line in Glasgow.

Officials are also expected to confirm AJ Styles vs. WWE Champion Cody Rhodes for Clash at the Castle, perhaps with a stipulation. Gunther vs. Randy Orton and Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens are among the potential matches also being speculated on.

WWE has confirmed just 3 matches for Clash at the Castle as of this writing - Women's Champion Bayley vs. Piper Niven, Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable and World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre.

