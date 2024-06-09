Bayley makes bold WWE statement after revealing recent illness

Bayley is the current WWE Women's Champion. The leader of the SmackDown women's division was forced to cancel plans earlier due to an illness, but she's going viral this evening for certain remarks made while interacting with the WWE Universe.

The Role Model was scheduled to head to Las Vegas for tonight's NXT Battleground Premium Live Event at the UFC Apex Facility. However, she announced that she had developed a cold, and needed to rest up for her title defense scheduled for less than one week from now. Bayley had planned to sit front row at the PLE, at least for some of the matches.

Despite being unable to attend Battleground in person, Bayley has been tweeting with fans on X (formerly Twitter) today. She previously predicted who would be the inaugural NXT Women's North American Champion, and then revealed her main reason for wanting to attend the show - Jordynne Grace vs. Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship.

"I’m obviously excited for @JordynneGrace vs @roxanne_wwe and was the deciding factor in wanting to be front row," Bayley wrote.

You can check out her tweet below:

A fan asked Bayley who she thought should be the winner between Perez and the TNA Knockouts World Champion, who would not be defending her title tonight. She did not give a prediction, but she made a bold statement on how big a win by The Juggernaut would be for women's wrestling history.

"Jordynne winning would be one of the biggest moments in women’s wrestling, ever," Bayley wrote.

Bayley is set to defend the WWE Women's Championship against Piper Niven at Clash at the Castle: Scotland on June 15. This is the same day she turns 35 years old.

WWE NXT Battleground PLE updated line-up

World Wrestling Entertainment will present the NXT Battleground Premium Live Event tonight from the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas. Sportskeeda Wrestling will have live coverage.

Rapper, Sexyy Red, is the host for tonight's PLE. The current line-up as of the Countdown to Battleground pre-show is as below (subject to last-minute changes):

NXT Underground: Lola Vice vs. Shayna Baszler;

Lola Vice vs. Shayna Baszler; NXT Tag Team Champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson;

NXT North American Champion Oba Femi vs. Joe Coffey vs. Wes Lee;

NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez vs. Jordynne Grace;

Ladder Match to crown the inaugural NXT Women's North American Champion: Sol Ruca vs. Fallon Henley vs. Mia Yim vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Jaida Parker vs. Lash Legend;

Sol Ruca vs. Fallon Henley vs. Mia Yim vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Jaida Parker vs. Lash Legend; NXT Champion Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page.

NXT will return to the WWE Performance Center for a live post-Battleground episode this Tuesday night.

