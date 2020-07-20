Tonight at the WWE "The Horror Show At Extreme Rules", WWE veteran Rey Mysterio lost "An Eye For An Eye" match to his arch-nemesis, Seth Rollins. The Monday Night Messiah had been involved in a feud with Mysterio for a while at this point, and it culminated in a brutal outing at tonight's event. Rollins looked disturbed and concerned over what he had just done to Rey Mysterio, and left the spot after the match.

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley seems to have liked what transpired at tonight's show, as she didn't seem concerned at all over Rey's health, in her latest tweet. In fact, Bayley made a pun about Mysterio's condition and laughed it off. Check out Bayley's tweet below:

EYE hope @reymysterio is okay. Hahahahahah — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 20, 2020

Unlike Rey Mysterio, Bayley had an incredible night at Extreme Rules

Contrary to Mysterio, Bayley had quite a night and successfully defended her SmackDown Women's title against Nikki Cross. Later in the night, Bayley interfered in the RAW Women's title match putting Asuka with Sasha Banks. In a chaotic ending, Bayley wore a referee's shirt and made the three count as Banks pinned Asuka. WWE's official site later made it clear that Banks' victory was 'unofficial'.

Bayley, who was once possibly the most over babyface in all of WWE, turned heel last year on WWE SmackDown. It would be interesting to see what Mysterio and Bayley's fellow workers think of her tweet.

