"Bring your mom" - Bayley makes odd request to backstage WWE personality

Bayley has made a career out of pushing the buttons of other WWE Superstars as a heel. Now the former women's champion has made a rather odd request backstage WWE personality Sarah Schreiber in a mocking tweet.

On RAW this week, Damage CTRL picked up a big win as they defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. IYO SKY and Dakota Kai were in the Women's Championship tournament finals but could not clinch the win. They set the record straight on RAW and were in a jubilant mood.

During a backstage interview with Sarah Schreiber, Dakota Kai said she wanted to party, and Bayley agreed, saying they should go. When Schrieber put her mic near the former women's champion, she lashed out, telling the interviewer to "get out of here."

A fan posted a clip of the moment, and Schreiber retweeted it, saying, "Wait, I like to party?..."

The leader of Damage CTRL then replied to her tweet, mockingly telling her to bring her mom if she was coming.

Bayley's faction member, IYO SKY, was also delighted with her title win

After the show, SKY tweeted pictures of the women's tag team titles. She was happy with how things went down on RAW.

She tweeted that from debuting six weeks earlier on the main roster, she was already holding a title. She also said their momentum was unstoppable, and Damage CTRL would keep rising.

Now that Kai and SKY are the new champions, Bayley remains the only one in the faction without a title. That might change in the coming weeks as Damage CTRL is currently in a feud with Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka. The latter two might also challenge SKY and Kai for the tag team titles.

Do you think The Role Model will challenge for the RAW Women's Title soon? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Edited by Angana Roy