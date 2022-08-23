Former WWE Women's Champion mocks Bianca Belair and Trish Stratus

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Bayley mocked Bianca Belair and Trish Stratus.

The Role Model turned on fans almost three years ago when she aligned with Sasha Banks. Since then, she has become one of the biggest heels in the women's division. She made a grand return at SummerSlam alongside Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai to confront Bianca Belair.

The EST of WWE has been teaming up with various superstars such as Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Becky Lynch to fight off Bayley and her squad.

The Role Model took to Twitter and continued to mock Bianca Belair and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus:

"BIANCA, NAME ME ONE TRISH MATCH 😂," Bayley tweeted.

The team of Asuka, Belair and Bliss are set to face Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky at Clash at The Castle. It will be interesting to see which team comes out victorious.

Bianca Belair and Trish Stratus stood up against Bayley and her squad

Trish Stratus was one of the most popular women during the Attitude Era. She's a former seven-time WWE Women's Champion and one of her title reigns crossed over 400 days. Several years later, she retired from wrestling and opened a yoga studio in her hometown.

Last night, WWE RAW took place in Toronto, which is Stratus' hometown. She came out and addressed the crowd but was rudely interrupted by Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky.

The EST of WWE came out after the trio was disrespecting the WWE Hall of Famer. The two stood up against Bayley and her cronies until Alexa Bliss and Asuka arrived as additional backup.

The heels eventually backed down and transitioned into a semi-final qualifying match between Sky and Kai and Asuka and Bliss. The former won and advanced to the finals of the tournament for the vacant WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Do you think Bayley and the squad will win at Clash at The Castle? Sound off in the comment section.

