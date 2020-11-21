Bayley and Natalya confirmed as the final two members of the SmackDown Women's Team for Survivor Series

Bayley and Natalya have been confirmed as the final two members of Team SmackDown. Bayley was named to the team without having to go through a qualifying match. Natalya, on the other hand, qualified after defeating Tamina on tonight's show.

Natalya won by putting Tamina in a Sharpshooter, as her teammates Bayley and Bianca Belair looked on. She joins Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair and Bayley, who has proclaimed herself as team captain.

Team SmackDown is all set for Survivor Series

With Natalya's victory over Tamina, the teams for both RAW and SmackDown have been confirmed. As of tonight, Natalya will accompany Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair and self-proclaimed captain of Team SmackDown Bayley to the ring at Survivor Series. There were rumors suggesting that Rhea Ripley could be on Team SmackDown, but that has been put to rest with Natalya and Bayley's inclusion.

Team SmackDown will face off against Team RAW, a team that includes Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Lana, Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce. Evans and Royce were included on the team at the last minute after two separate injuries to Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke. This will truly be a great match-up between the two teams. While there has been some storyline development to the RAW team, there has not been enough time for Team SmackDown to gel. It will be interesting to see how the women of the Blue brand will work together.

This will definitely make for some great entertainment at Survivor Series. Even though there was hardly any development between the members of Team SmackDown, a few sparks were exchanged mostly revolving around Bayley's self-proclamation of captaincy. We may be treated to some interesting feuds post-Survivor Series. Perhaps a match between Bianca Belair and Bayley could be on the cards.