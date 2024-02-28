Bayley, Natalya, and more react to WWE Superstar's emotional update

A WWE Superstar recently shared an emotional update on social media that grabbed the attention of several performers, including Bayley, Natalya, and more. The name in question is Chad Gable.

During last night's edition of Monday Night RAW, Master Gable found GM Adam Pearce backstage and demanded an Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther. The 37-year-old explained how his loss to The Ring General in front of his children has affected him.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion recently took to Instagram to share an emotional update with his followers while also sending a message to the leader of Imperium. Gable posted a video showcasing glimpses of his feud with the latter. He ended the video by claiming he would beat Gunther.

In the caption, the Alpha Academy member revealed that the video was shot during the holiday season. Gable claimed that he had been watching the video every day to keep himself motivated:

"To me… it just means more. And guys, I wasn’t just randomly reminded of this last night. ⁣I wanted to share a piece we made back during the Holidays. I’ve used it as personal motivation and watched it every day as a constant reminder to continue giving my full and complete effort in everything I do," wrote Gable.

He further stated:

"Because I have A REASON. ⁣I considered updating this to be relevant in a non-Holiday time period, but I feel it’s better to let you all experience it in its raw form. The mood and mental state it was created in hasn’t changed, so why should the content?⁣ To me… it just means more."

The Instagram post caught the eye of various WWE Superstars. Bayley, Natalya, Shinsuke Nakamura, Maxxine Dupri, and Ricochet, among others, reacted to Gable's update by dropping a 'like.'

Former Superstars, including Mick Foley, Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder), and Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler), also dropped a 'like' on the Instagram post. The Global Ambassador of WWE, Titus O'Neil, shared a comment on Gable's update.

Chad Gable has defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther on multiple occasions

Gunther has been one of the most dominant champions to have ever stepped foot inside a WWE ring. The Ring General has not been pinned since moving to the main roster.

However, Chad Gable has managed to defeat the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion on multiple occasions. The two performers recently locked horns with each other on two consecutive nights during the WWE live event tour in CA. Gable won both matches via DQ after interference from Imperium.

The Alpha Academy member had also defeated The Ring General in a singles match on RAW in August 2023 via countout. Master Gable would love to go one step forward in the future and dethrone the current champion.

