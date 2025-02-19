Bayley has NSFW reaction to Judgment Day member on WWE RAW

Bayley was spotted having an NSFW reaction to a Judgment Day member's entrance on WWE RAW. The Role Model recently used the transfer window to switch from SmackDown to the red brand.

Ad

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio was in action last night against AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One picked up the victory, and Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker tried to attack him after the match. However, Styles moved out of the way and the 27-year-old got leveled with a Spear by Breakker.

Bayley was in the crowd during WWE RAW last night, and she gave Mysterio the middle finger during his entrance.

Check out the hilarious video by clicking here.

Ad

Trending

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

Ad

The Judgment Day went 0-3 last night on WWE RAW. Dominik Mysterio came up short against AJ Styles, and both Finn Balor and Raquel Rodriguez lost their Elimination Chamber qualifying matches during last night's show.

Dominik Mysterio is not interested in facing WWE legend during his retirement tour

RAW star Dominik Mysterio recently shared that he had no interest in facing John Cena in a match during his final year in the ring.

Ad

Cena will be hanging up his wrestling boots for good at the end of 2025. The veteran competed in the Men's Royal Rumble Match, but Jey Uso emerged victorious. The Cenation Leader will be competing in the Men's Elimination Chamber match next month in the hopes of earning a title match at WrestleMania 41.

In an interview with talkSPORT, the former NXT North American Champion was asked about a possible dream match against John Cena and he shot down the idea. The 27-year-old suggested that Cena only had four moves in his arsenal and claimed that he hated him.

Ad

"I hope not. What? So that I can take the same four moves he does? Ugh. I hate John Cena. We don't have to go through this again," he said. [From 5:21 to 5:38]

Bayley defeated Lyra Valkyria earlier this month on RAW to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the premium live event on March 1. It will be interesting to see if WWE has any substantial plans for Dirty Dom on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback