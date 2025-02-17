"I hope not" — Former WWE champion shuts down proposed John Cena match during farewell tour

While a plethora of wrestlers on the WWE roster are hoping to face John Cena during his farewell tour, there is one name disinterested in the prospect. Cena will retire at the end of this year.

'Dirty' Dom was asked about the 16-time World Champion. While the young Mysterio does not have a history with the veteran, his father does. Cena brought WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio's sole WWE Championship reign to a screeching halt on the same night he won it.

But Dom does not want to avenge his father's loss. He simply does not care. The former NXT North American Champion claimed that he hates John Cena and has no interest in facing the latter during the heavily promoted farewell tour:

"I hope not," Dominik Mysterio said. "What? So that I can take the same four moves he does? Ugh. I hate John Cena. We don't have to go through this again." [From 5:21 to 5:38]

Also, Dominik Mysterio's comments on Penta in the above interview led to the former TNA World Champion confronting him. Could it be a sign of things to come this WrestleMania season?

John Cena is doing a WWE Europe Tour ahead of WrestleMania 41

At Elimination Chamber: Toronto on March 1, John Cena will attempt to win the titular contest. He is up against CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Damian Priest, and the winner of tonight's Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor match on RAW.

If he survives the Chamber, he is going to WrestleMania 41 to face Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Regardless, the company has announced a tour across Europe in March, and Cena will join. The 16-time World Champion took to X/Twitter after the announcement:

"In many ways, this Farewell tour started that July night in London. Some of the loudest (and latest) nights on tour have been in Glasgow. I haven’t seen the beauty of Brussels in over a decade. For all of these reasons and many, many more, I’m grateful I can to say “Thank You” to these cities and have one FINAL night together as a family. It’s MY LAST Road to #WrestleMania! LETS GO," tweeted Cena.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for The Franchise Player. WCW veteran Disco Inferno believes Cena should win number 17 and retire.

