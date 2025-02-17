  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • "I hope not" — Former WWE champion shuts down proposed John Cena match during farewell tour

"I hope not" — Former WWE champion shuts down proposed John Cena match during farewell tour

By Joel Varughese
Modified Feb 17, 2025 18:02 GMT
Why not John Cena? [Photo credit: WWE]
Why not John Cena? [Photo credit: WWE]

While a plethora of wrestlers on the WWE roster are hoping to face John Cena during his farewell tour, there is one name disinterested in the prospect. Cena will retire at the end of this year.

Ad

'Dirty' Dom was asked about the 16-time World Champion. While the young Mysterio does not have a history with the veteran, his father does. Cena brought WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio's sole WWE Championship reign to a screeching halt on the same night he won it.

But Dom does not want to avenge his father's loss. He simply does not care. The former NXT North American Champion claimed that he hates John Cena and has no interest in facing the latter during the heavily promoted farewell tour:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I hope not," Dominik Mysterio said. "What? So that I can take the same four moves he does? Ugh. I hate John Cena. We don't have to go through this again." [From 5:21 to 5:38]

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

youtube-cover
Ad

Also, Dominik Mysterio's comments on Penta in the above interview led to the former TNA World Champion confronting him. Could it be a sign of things to come this WrestleMania season?

John Cena is doing a WWE Europe Tour ahead of WrestleMania 41

At Elimination Chamber: Toronto on March 1, John Cena will attempt to win the titular contest. He is up against CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Damian Priest, and the winner of tonight's Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor match on RAW.

Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

If he survives the Chamber, he is going to WrestleMania 41 to face Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Regardless, the company has announced a tour across Europe in March, and Cena will join. The 16-time World Champion took to X/Twitter after the announcement:

"In many ways, this Farewell tour started that July night in London. Some of the loudest (and latest) nights on tour have been in Glasgow. I haven’t seen the beauty of Brussels in over a decade. For all of these reasons and many, many more, I’m grateful I can to say “Thank You” to these cities and have one FINAL night together as a family. It’s MY LAST Road to #WrestleMania! LETS GO," tweeted Cena.
Ad

It remains to be seen what the future holds for The Franchise Player. WCW veteran Disco Inferno believes Cena should win number 17 and retire.

Please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी