Bayley pays tribute to The Shield in her own style

Bayley recently paid tribute to The Shield but in her own style, inspired by her faction Damage CTRL.

The Shield was one of the most dominant groups in all of professional wrestling. The stable consisted of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose (also known as Jon Moxley). The trio broke through to the main roster and set their sights on big stars such as The Rock, John Cena, and The Undertaker.

Taking to her Instagram story, Bayley posted a photo of her recreating The Shield's iconic fist bump, but in Damage CTRL style.

Check out Bayley recreating The Shield's pose with fans:

Vince Russo believes Roman Reigns should've been ranked higher than his former Shield stablemate Seth Rollins on the PWI list

Seth Rollins recently landed the top spot in Pro Wrestling Illustrated's list of best male wrestlers of 2023.

However, Vince Russo believes that Seth Rollins should've ranked lower than Roman Reigns, who he thinks deserved the top spot.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the wrestling veteran questioned how Reigns didn't end up in the top spot and was number two on the list. He said:

"I don't know. I don't wanna come across like that. Like everybody knows I'm not a big fan of Seth Rollins. But that has nothing to do with this. I don't how Roman Reigns is number 2."

Rollins is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion and has successfully defended his championship against Bron Breakker, Finn Balor, and Shinsuke Nakamura, among others.

Meanwhile, Reigns has dominated WWE for the last three years, putting away every single challenger who stepped up to him. His next title defense will be against LA Knight at Crown Jewel.

Jon Moxley, on the other hand, has been at the top of his game in AEW. He is a former AEW World Champion and recently lost the International Championship

What are your thoughts on Bayley recreating Reigns, Rollins, and Moxley's pose? Sound off in the comment section below.