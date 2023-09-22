WWE veteran says Roman Reigns should have ranked above Seth Rollins in latest PWI list (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo doesn't see how Seth Rollins was ranked number one in the PWI 500 list of top male wrestlers of 2023 and not Roman Reigns.

The Visionary was rewarded with a deserving World Heavyweight Championship win earlier this year. Not only has Rollins put up one great match after another, but he's also displayed tremendous character as WWE's top babyface.

This resulted in him securing the top spot in the coveted Pro Wrestling Illustrated's list of best male wrestlers of 2023. However, some fans were taken aback by Seth Rollins being placed even about Roman Reigns, who took the second spot.

On Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former writer stated that it made little sense for The Tribal Chief to be ranked below Rollins despite being the bigger star.

"I don't know. I don't wanna come across like that. Like everybody knows I'm not a big fan of Seth Rollins. But that has nothing to do with this. I don't how Roman Reigns is number 2," said Vince Russo. [From 15:14 to 15:26]

Vince Russo wasn't happy with Seth Rollins' outfit on this week's WWE RAW

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo didn't hold back before criticizing Rollins for his choice of outfit on the Monday night show. Russo explained it was beyond him why The Visionary chose to wear "women's pants" when he was set to have an intense segment with Shinsuke Nakamura.

"Bro, we've got the Rollins attack. Again, I'm just trying to understand this. So, you come to the building, and you know you're going to attack Nakamura. Right, Chris? Is this what you're going to wear? A women's pant? You come to the building with the intention of jumping Nakamura, and you're going to say, 'Oh, let me put on my wife's pantsuit.' Like, really, bro? I'm going to put on Becky's pantsuits, and I'm going to put on loafers but no socks, and I'm going to be ready. Like, really, bro?" Said Russo.

Going by the recent developments on WWE RAW, it's safe to say another match between Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura could be announced soon.

