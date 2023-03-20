Bayley promises to retire two WWE Hall of Famers at WrestleMania

Multi-time women's champion Bayley recently vowed to retire Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus at WrestleMania 39.

The Role Model and her faction Damage CTRL have been feuding with Becky Lynch for several months now. The two women faced off in a Steel Cage match, which was won by Lynch thanks to some timely help from Lita. The Man and the Hall of Famer then teamed up to dethrone IYO SKY and Dakota Kai and win the women's tag team titles. The team was aided by Trish Stratus.

Now, Stratus is set to return to the big stage of WrestleMania after 12 years as she will team up with Lita and Becky Lynch to take on Damage CTRL.

Meanwhile, A&E are also airing a documentary on Stratus and Lita's rivalry from back in the day. Bayley took to Twitter to announce that the documentation of Amy Dumas (Lita) and Trish Stratus' rivalry couldn't have come at a better time. She also stated that the two Hall of Famers are on the Road to WrestleMania and to "permanent retirement."

"The timing couldn’t be better to rewatch the incredible rivalry between AmyDumas and @trishstratuscom. They’re on their road to Wrestlemania and to permanent retirement!!! Let’s give them their flowers ladies and gentlemen!!!!!!!!! Tune in tonight at 10/9c on A&E," The Role Model wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE The timing couldn’t be better to rewatch the incredible rivalry between @AmyDumas and @trishstratuscom . They’re on their road to Wrestlemania and to permanent retirement!!! Let’s give them their flowers ladies and gentlemen!!!!!!!!! Tune in tonight at 10/9c on A&E 🤭 The timing couldn’t be better to rewatch the incredible rivalry between @AmyDumas and @trishstratuscom. They’re on their road to Wrestlemania and to permanent retirement!!! Let’s give them their flowers ladies and gentlemen!!!!!!!!! Tune in tonight at 10/9c on A&E 🤭😏 https://t.co/CtYLgMAOoZ

Bayley had a social media altercation with Trish Stratus

The Role Model and Trish Stratus' feud continued online on Twitter after Bayley fired a shot at Lita and Stratus, highlighting a hypothetical scenario. She stated that the previous owners (Stratus and Lita) have returned to cook in the kitchen of a house with new owners (Bayley).

Stratus hit back at The Role Model, saying she wouldn't be in the position she is today if it weren't for her and Lita.

"Yah but understand the previous owners are giving you the keys to a gated community for the biggest house that you wouldn’t have had otherwise. And if it weren’t for this gift, you’d be sitting outside the gate crying your eyes out this time of year again. Ya know?!??"

Bayley found this reply amusing as she responded with an animated photo of herself laughing.

"I…..uh….?"

Check out the exchange below:

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE Trish Stratus @trishstratuscom Yah but understand the previous owners are giving you the keys to a gated community for the biggest house that you wouldn’t have had otherwise. And if it weren’t for this gift, you’d be sitting outside the gate crying your eyes out this time of year again. Ya know?!?? twitter.com/itsbayleywwe/s… Yah but understand the previous owners are giving you the keys to a gated community for the biggest house that you wouldn’t have had otherwise. And if it weren’t for this gift, you’d be sitting outside the gate crying your eyes out this time of year again. Ya know?!?? twitter.com/itsbayleywwe/s… I…..uh….? twitter.com/trishstratusco… I…..uh….? twitter.com/trishstratusco… https://t.co/XHNdiJK0DX

The rivalry is growing more intense as the weeks pass. It will be interesting to see if both sides can put an end to it at WrestleMania 39.

Who do you think will win at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below.

A current Champion in WWE just challenged Stone Cold Steve Austin. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes