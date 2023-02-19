Updated WrestleMania 39 match card after WWE Elimination Chamber

The WrestleMania 39 match card just got some exciting updates following the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Montreal, Canada. As The Show of Shows draws nearer, let's take a look at some of the confirmed matches.

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will remain WrestleMania 39's main event. Sami Zayn unsuccessfully challenged for the title at the Elimination Chamber event, but the challenger showed a performance his hometown crowd was proud of.

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship is the first women's title match for the April premium live event. On next week's episode of the blue brand, the two women will face each other for the first time ever since the match was announced.

The latest match added to the WrestleMania 39 match card is Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the WWE RAW Women's Championship.

The latter successfully defeated Carmella, Nikki Cross, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, and Liv Morgan to qualify for Belair's opponent.

So far, only three matches have been confirmed for this year's Show of Shows. However, the recent WWE Elimination Chamber event showed a glimpse of other possible additions to the WrestleMania 39 match card.

Rumored changes and additions to the WrestleMania 39 match card

At the Chamber event, Seth Rollins and Austin Theory were the final two superstars inside the structure, competing for the US Title. Just as Rollins' was about to get the win, Logan Paul made a surprise appearance and attacked Seth.

The Maverick and The Visionary have been taking shots at each other ever since the former eliminated the latter at Royal Rumble. From the looks of it, the feud between the two stars might conclude at WrestleMania.

Bobby Lashley was able to get the win over Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber via Disqualification. It remains to be seen if this is how their feud will end.

One of the names rumored to face The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania is Gunther. However, the recent SmackDown episode also saw Bray Wyatt call out the winner of the aforementioned Elimination Chamber match.

Although Zayn and Reigns just clashed at the Elimination Chamber, the former may not be finished with The Bloodline just yet. A possible addition to the WrestleMania 39 match card might also be Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn against The Usos. It remains to be seen which superstars and feuds will find a spot at the upcoming April premium live event.

What other bouts do you think would be added to the WrestleMania 39 match card? Share your picks below.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes