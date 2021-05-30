"Proud of you"- Bayley reacts to AEW star's insane body transformation

WWE Superstar Bayley recently posted a tweet reacting to Dax Harwood's incredible body transformation ahead of AEW Double Or Nothing 2021.

Dax Harwood of FTR is all set to compete in a Stadium Stampede match pitting The Pinnacle (MJF, Wardlow, Shawn Spears, Cash Wheeler, and Harwood) against The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz).

Dax posted a body transformation photo comparing his physique from the time he was in WWE to the present day. Fans will notice that Dax has worked hard over the past several months to improve his physique.

Harwood also took a shot at The Inner Circle's Ortiz and Santana in his tweet and made it known that the duo won't be able to keep up with FTR during the Stadium Stampede match. The tweet received a response from former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley who is close friends with FTR in real life.

Bayley stated that she is proud of the work that Dax has put towards transforming his body. Check out the exchange below:

Proud of you my friend — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 30, 2021

Love you dude. — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 30, 2021

Bayley always makes it a point to support FTR on social media

Bayley was good friends with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler back when the tag team duo was a mainstay in WWE. FTR was granted their WWE release last year and they later made their debut in All Elite Wrestling shortly thereafter. Bayley and FTR still keep in touch and occasionally post tweets heaping praise on each other.

Here's Bayley giving credit to FTR for teaching her the psychology of tag team wrestling during her chat with Renee Paquette:

"We never really learned the psychology of tag team wrestling, and once we did that, like we sat down with Dax [Harwood] and Cash [Wheeler], so hard to call them that now…once we sat and learned from them and just watching their matches, I really fell in love with it. So it made me want to fight for [the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship] even more. It made the titles so much more to me, and it makes me want, it also gives something for all the girls to do because you can’t always go after the women’s title." said the Role Model of WWE

Dax Harwood looks ready for Stadium Stampede and it would be interesting to see which stable comes out on top when all is said and done at Double Or Nothing.

