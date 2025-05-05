Bayley reacts to Becky Lynch revelation ahead of WWE RAW

Bayley shared an interesting message ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW. The veteran has not been seen since she was attacked ahead of Night One of WrestleMania 41.

The former leader of Damage CTRL was supposed to team up with Lyra Valkyra at The Show of Shows to battle for the Women's Tag Team Championship. However, the attack ruled her out of the match, and Becky Lynch was revealed to be her replacement.

The Man has since turned heel and admitted that she was the one who attacked Bayley at WrestleMania. The former champion took to social media today to share a video of Lynch attacking her while they were both in NXT, and you can check it out in her post below.

Lynch and Valkyria won the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41 by defeating The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. However, Morgan and Rodriguez won the titles back on the following episode of WWE RAW.

The Man turned heel after the match and attacked Valkytria in the middle of the ring. Lyra Valkyria will defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Becky Lynch at WWE Backlash 2025 this Saturday night in St. Louis, Missouri.

Vince Russo believes Becky Lynch will win at WWE Backlash

Wrestling legend Vince Russo believes Becky Lynch will defeat Lyra Valkyria at WWE Backlash this weekend.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran stated that the best thing for Lyra Valkyria would be for her to defeat Big Time Becks at the premium live event. However, Russo said that he doesn't envision the company having Valkyria win at Backlash.

"Again, do I think they will? Yes. Does that absolutely kill Bird Lady? Absolutely 1000% in my mind, yes. What gets her over is beating Becky Lynch. That's what gets her over. Again, Chris, I don't see them doing that." [From 02:37 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Lyra Valkyria defeated Lynch at Halloween Havoc 2023 to become the NXT Women's Champion. Only time will tell if Valkyria can get the better of Lynch again to retain the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Backlash this weekend.

