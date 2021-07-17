Bayley reacts to a fan who had a special message for her on SmackDown

Bayley recently suffered an injury that saw her sidelined for close to nine months, as stated by the reports. She was supposed to face Bianca Belair for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at Money in the Bank in an 'I Quit' match. But she was replaced by Carmella, who challenged Belair for the title on this week's SmackDown.

Live crowds made their return to the arena starting tonight. The fans thoroughly enjoyed the show and had brought in various signs in support of their favorite superstars. One of those signs had a 'Get Well Soon' message for Bayley.

Multiple users shared the sign on Twitter, to which The Role Model responded in her own way:

"This idiot sheep fan is done for," Bayley tweeted.

This idiot sheep fan is done for. https://t.co/53Wc6NTJTH — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 17, 2021

"I’m literally screaming in pain icing my knee and somehow STILL getting called an idiot!!???? #smackdown," Bayley tweeted.

I’m literally screaming in pain icing my knee and somehow STILL getting called an idiot!!???? #smackdown https://t.co/crjpktgwpZ — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 17, 2021

Bayley was the MVP of the ThunderDome era

It is an undeniable fact that Bayley carried the WWE Women's division throughout the ThunderDome era. Despite the lack of a live audience, she kept entertaining the fans.

After winning the title from Charlotte Flair in 2019, she held on to it for 380 days, the longest in the title's history. She also held the Women's Tag Team Championship for close to three months alongside Sasha Banks as part of The Golden Role Models. At one point they held the Tag Team, RAW, and SmackDown Women's Championships.

It’s #InternationalFriendshipDay

From Average Janes to Boss N Hug Connection to The Golden Role Models @itsBayleyWWE & @SashaBanksWWE friendship is a special one pic.twitter.com/05SliWtd9c — BayleyUpdates.Com (@BayleyUpdates) July 30, 2020

After betraying Banks, Bayley had an epic rivalry with the former that culminated in a fantastic Hell in a Cell match at the namesake pay-per-view. The Boss won the SmackDown Women's Championship at the event and retained it on the Blue brand a few weeks later.

The Role Model carried the company and was a strong presence in the ring and backstage as well. In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Rick Ucchino, Natalya praised Bayley's presence backstage.

It is safe to say that the injury to her has taken away a great performer and the fans will be hoping for her to recover and return to the ring soon.

