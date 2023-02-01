Bayley reacts to former WWE Women’s Champion’s claim that she’s trying to steal her husband

Bayley and Becky Lynch are two of the most reliable WWE Superstars. Amid rumors of a potential WrestleMania clash, the duo will face each other inside a Steel Cage on next week's edition of RAW.

This week's edition of the red brand saw Bayley make things personal with The Man by dragging Seth Rollins into the mix. The Role Model claimed that Lynch is "not good enough" for her husband and that the latter only married her because he got her knocked up.

Lynch later tweeted a picture of Seth Rollins and Bayley together with a caption that read: "I guess it's not just my spot she's after." The leader of Damage CTRL responded with a GIF of her own.

Seth Rollins previously praised Bayley's work in WWE

Rollins has been best friends with Bayley off-screen. The Visionary has claimed that he has the utmost respect for The Role Model and her work in WWE.

During the pandemic era of WWE, Bayley was the MVP of weekly shows in the Performance Center. She even briefly carried SmackDown on her during the peak of COVID-19. In a 2020 interview with TalkSports, Rollins praised the Role Model and her former tag team partner Sasha Banks.

"I think it’s no secret that Bayley and Sasha [Banks] have done their god damndest to fill in with Becky being out and the women’s division just being wide open... Asuka has stepped up too, as well, but I do think Bayley and Sasha have been great. They’ve filled that void as best as they possibly can and have been working like crazy as Tag Team Champs and now RAW and SmackDown Champs," said Rollins. [H/T TalkSport]

Meanwhile, Bayley further meddled with Lynch by posting a throwback picture of her with Rollins.

It remains to be seen what the end game will be for this grudge feud. Perhaps a stipulation match on either night at the Show of Shows is the direction the company is planning to go with.

