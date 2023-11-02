Bayley reacts to injured superstar's heartfelt message ahead of WWE Crown Jewel

Bayley has reacted to a heartfelt message from an injured WWE Superstar ahead of Crown Jewel this Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

The Role Model is scheduled to be in action this Friday night on SmackDown. She will compete in a singles match against Bianca Belair before The EST challenges IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at Crown Jewel on November 4.

Dakota Kai is also a part of the Damage CTRL faction but has been out of action with a torn ACL suffered in May. She returned at SummerSlam to celebrate Sky winning the title but will not be able to return to the ring until next year.

Kai recently sent a heartfelt message to Damage CTRL and said that she would be cheering them on from afar while they are on tour.

"While my girls are on tour, imma cheer them on from afar until I’m cleared and ready in 2024 🖤 #DC4L", Dakota Kai wrote on Instagram.

Bayley reacted to Kai's message and said she loved her Damage CTRL stablemate.

"We luhhhh youuu," she wrote on Instagram.

WWE NXT star Roxanne Perez praises Bayley

Former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez recently broke character to praise Bayley.

The 34-year-old star has been in the promotion for over a decade and has had a remarkable career so far as a WWE Superstar. She has captured the SmackDown Women's Championship twice and won the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside former superstar Sasha Banks.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Roxanne Perez disclosed that she met The Role Model when she was 14 and connected with her while rehabbing an injury at the Performance Center. Perez added that she showed the SmackDown star the picture of the two together and viewed Bayley as her big sister.

"So when she came to rehab, and I showed her that, and she was like, 'Wow, this is amazing to see.' I don't think she expected to work with people she inspired. So to be able to learn from her and get so much advice. She's like a big sister, so she's awesome," added Perez. [From 05:31 - 06:21]

You can check out the full interview with Roxanne Perez in the video below:

Bayley is not scheduled for a match this Saturday at Crown Jewel. Only time will tell if IYO SKY will be able to defeat Bianca Belair to retain the WWE Women's Championship this Saturday at the premium live event.

Would you like to see Bianca Belair become champion once again? Let us know in the comments section below.

