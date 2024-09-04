Bayley reacts to IYO SKY sending a message to her Damage CTRL stablemates

Bayley has reacted to IYO SKY sending a message to the rest of Damage CTRL. At the 2022 SummerSlam Premium Live Event, The Role Model formed the faction with SKY and Dakota Kai.

In the lead-up to WrestleMania XL, Damage CTRL betrayed Bayley after she won the Women's Royal Rumble Match. This led to a match between The Role Model and SKY for the WWE Women's Championship with the former faction leader emerging victorious.

IYO SKY recently reacted to a fan post on X/Twitter and sent a message to Kai and Asuka, who are out of action due to injury. The former leader Damage CTRL reacted to SKY's post with a middle finger emoji.

Check out Bayley's reaction to SKY's message to Kai and Asuka.

Bayley didn't win a championship during her tenure as a member of Damage CTRL. However, SKY won multiple titles, including the Women's Tag Team Championship with Kai and the WWE Women's Title.

Asuka reacted to IYO SKY's message

IYO SKY's message on Twitter/X caught the attention of every single member of Damage CTRL, including Asuka.

The Empress of Tomorrow is also sidelined due to an injury. After losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Kairi Sane at Backlash France, she withdrew from the Queen of the Ring Tournament due to a knee injury.

On Twitter/X, Asuka responded to SKY's tweet with a four-word message. She wrote:

"Just a moment, please."

In November 2023, Asuka joined Damage CTRL after betraying Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair during a Six-Woman Tag Team match. Since joining the faction, the 42-year-old has won the Women's Tag Team Championship with Kairi Sane.

Currently, SKY and Sane are the only active members of Damage CTRL. On RAW, they lost a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship number one contenders Match against Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre.

Despite the loss, post-match, SKY and Sane had a brief staredown with Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.

