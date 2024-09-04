Former WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY reacts to interesting question regarding Damage CTRL

WWE's Damage CTRL peaked on the Road to WrestleMania XL when they booted out its leader Bayley. At The Show of Shows, Women's Champion IYO SKY dropped her belt to The Role Model in the penultimate match of Night Two of the premium live event.

After getting drafted to RAW as part of the 2024 WWE Draft, though, the group appears to have lost its footing. The Kabuki Warriors dropped the Women's Tag Team Championship to Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill at Backlash in Lyon, France, which marked the last in-ring performance of Asuka. The Japanese star subsequently took time off owing to injuries.

Dakota Kai followed, with no return timeline available as of this writing. A WWE fan raised an interesting question on social media, asking whether Damage CTRL should come back in full force upon the return of these injured stalwarts, or should they all go their separate ways. IYO SKY noticed this and simply stated that she misses her stablemates.

Dakota Kai reciprocated, sending a message to SKY and Kairi Sane:

The Pirate Princess also joined the conversation and replied with a gif and heart emojis.

IYO SKY and Kairi Sane continue to work on RAW in the tag team division. Along with The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn), they appear to be after the Women's Tag Team Champions, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.

WWE star Dakota Kai added nothing to Damage CTRL since its inception, says Konnan

Wrestling veteran Konnan touched upon a bevy of topics on his podcast Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL recently, one of them being about Damage CTRL.

According to the group's former leader Bayley, Dakota Kai was considered from the get-go when she conceptualized a women's faction. Kai and IYO SKY joined The Role Model at SummerSlam 2022, where the trio made their first appearance together. A year later, Asuka and Kairi Sane were recruited.

Konnan feels Dakota Kai brought nothing of value to the table, be it when the group was formed or when the new members were added:

"I've been saying it ever since she joined Damage CTRL when it was her, Bayley, and IYO SKY. I thought she added nothing to the group; she was not entertaining, she was not good at promo, and I just felt that they liked her from the NXT days much like [Johnny] Gargano and [Tommaso] Ciampa. And then, when they brought the new Damage CTRL—her and the two Japanese girls. She did not fit in at all. I've never seen the big deal in her whatsoever," Konnan said.

It remains to be seen where WWE takes Damage CTRL from here, with Asuka likely being out of action for the foreseeable future, and Dakota Kai injured as well.

