Bayley reacts to John Cena's post on Instagram, sends a message to former WWE Superstar

On Instagram, John Cena recently reflected on the release of his first and only studio album, You Can't See Me. The post caught the attention of Bayley, who also sent a message to former WWE star, Cassie Lee, formerly known as Peyton Royce.

In 2005, John Cena released You Can't See Me alongside his cousin, Tha Trademarc. The album's cover art featured the customized spinner WWE Championship, which Cena once held.

Taking to Instagram, Cena posted the album's cover art, celebrating the 19th anniversary of its release. Reacting to it, Bayley sent a six-word message to Lee.

"@Cassielee just another day in the life," wrote Bayley.

Danny Davis spoke highly of John Cena

Danny Davis worked as a trainer in WWE's former developmental territory, Ohio Valley Wrestling. Top names like John Cena, Randy Orton, and Batista were all part of the setup before achieving much success on the main roster.

On a recent edition of the News4Jax Going Ringside podcast, Davis spoke highly of the 16-time WWE World Champion. He realized Cena was destined for greatness immediately after interacting with him in OVW. Davis said:

"Five minutes after I was introduced to John Cena, I knew he had it because a lot of guys who relocate and come to a different city need help like finding an apartment or just anything. John had already found an apartment and set himself up. He knew where the local gym was for him to work out. All he had to do was just show up at OVW. I did not have to babysit him, not one bit."

Cena's latest WWE appearance was on the RAW after WrestleMania XL, where he teamed up with Awesome Truth to defeat The Judgment Day. On Night of The Show of Shows, the legend assisted Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline, as he took the fight to Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns before being confronted by The Rock.

The Cenation Leader's last one-on-one match took place at the 2023 Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, where he suffered a devastating loss against Solo Sikoa. It will be interesting to see if he will return to rekindle his feud with the former NXT North American Champion.

