Bayley reacts to shocking debut of current world champion at WWE Royal Rumble 

Bayley got a massive win at WWE Royal Rumble as she outlasted 30 competitors after entering at number three and ensured she got a title shot at WrestleMania. The star has now reacted to the shocking debut of Jordynne Grace.

The current TNA Knockouts Champion made her surprise debut as the fifth entrant of the match. She walked out to the ring with her title around her waist and was eventually eliminated by Bianca Belair. Grace spent 11 minutes and 32 seconds in the match.

Speaking at the press conference after the show, Bayley was asked about her thoughts on the debutant. While the Royal Rumble winner said, it was great to see Jordynne in WWE.

"Jordynne Grace, very big surprise to be honest which is just cool seeing someone come from a different world and everybody was.. we like throwing like those surprises out there and she's super solid, very strong, I stay away from her," Bayley said. [9:49- 10:01]

You can watch the entire press conference below.

It's not clear whether this was a one-off appearance by Grace or if we will see her in a WWE ring again.

