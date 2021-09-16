Bayley responds to NXT Superstar's challenge

Bayley has responded to NXT Superstar Cora Jade's challenge and said she is ready to face her.

Jade signed with WWE in January 2021 and made her debut on an episode of WWE 205 Live, where she teamed up with Gigi Dolan in the opening round of the 2021 Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic in a losing effort.

The NXT Superstar recently tweeted a throwback picture of herself and Bayley from 2016 and sent out a challenge to the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

"I want to wrestle @itsBayleyWWE", said Jade.

The former Women's champion responded in a typical fashion and accepted the challenge.

"…if I only knew in 2016 that you were gonna threaten me in 2021!!!!!!!!!!!!!! This pic would’ve been a lot different!!!!!! zzz I’m in. You’re done for!!!!!" Bayley responded.

Bayley is currently nursing an injury

Bayley suffered an injury last July that sidelined her for nine months. She was scheduled to challenge Bianca Belair for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship on the 16th of July episode of SmackDown that saw fans returning to the arena.

However, due to the unfortunate scenario, Carmella took her spot and challenged for the title.

Bayley was one of the MVPs of the Thunderdome era, and despite the lack of live audiences, she put on some great performances.

She held on to the SmackDown Women's championship for 380 days, the longest in the title's history. Bayley also held the Women's Tag Team Titles for three months alongside Sasha Banks and later had a great feud.

It is safe to say that The Role Model added massive value to WWE during the pandemic, and carried the Women's division. The match between her and Cora Jade seems far-fetched at the moment.

Also Read

Jade is quite young and does have the potential to be a top star someday. It will be interesting to see how WWE utilizes her in the future and if someday we'll see the contest between the two.

Do you think a match between the two will happen sometime soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

Vince Russo makes an offer to Vince McMahon himself right here. Check it out, bro!

Edited by Alan John