Bayley reveals what she keeps in the Money in the Bank briefcase; taunts fellow star

Bayley has revealed what she keeps in the Money in the Bank briefcase and taunted a fellow WWE Superstar while doing so.

The tension within Damage CTRL was at an all-time high heading into WWE Money in the Bank 2023 at the O2 Arena. Damage CTRL was down to only two healthy members after Dakota Kai tore her ACL on the May 12th edition of SmackDown.

Iyo Sky was not getting along with The Role Model and put her teammate's spot in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match on the line in a bout against Shotzi. Bayley defeated Shotzi on the final episode of SmackDown before the premium live event to qualify for the match for a second time.

After the clash, Shotzi went to attack the 34-year-old but the faction was ready for it. They beat down their rival backstage and cut off some of her hair to add insult to injury. Damage CTRL's Iyo Sky went on to win the Women's Money in the Bank match in London.

The 2-time SmackDown Women's Champion took to Twitter to reveal that she still keeps Shozi's hair inside the Money in the Bank briefcase. She shared a photo with the Money in the Bank briefcase open revealing Shotzi's hair inside.

Bayley on a potential match against Michael Cole at WWE WrestleMania

Bayley recently reacted to the possibility of facing WWE SmackDown announcer Michael Cole in a match at WrestleMania.

In an exclusive interview with Phillipa Hopwood of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the Grand Slam Champion joked that she hated Michael Cole and would beat his "big old butt" if they were ever to square off at WWE's biggest show of the year. She has a humorous friendship with Cole but doesn't have much interest in facing him at a WrestleMania event down the line.

"Michael Cole? You think he's a dream WrestleMania opponent?!" Bayley responded. "I don't know what interviews you're watching, but he is not my dream opponent. I would beat his big old butt at WrestleMania if I had to." [1:02 – 1:14]

Iyo Sky is guaranteed a title shot at a time and place of her choosing after winning the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match on July 1st. It will be fascinating to see which championship the Genius of the Sky goes after, and if Bayley will have her fellow stablemate's back when the time comes.

