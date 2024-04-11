Bayley reveals her new “besties” following WrestleMania XL

Bayley parted ways with her Damage CTRL factionmates on The Road to WrestleMania. The Role Model recently revealed Kit Wilson and Elton Prince as her new "besties" in a social media update.

The 34-year-old announced going after IYO SKY's title following her first Royal Rumble win earlier this year. She defeated her former group member in a back-and-forth contest to become the new WWE Women's Champion on Night Two of WrestleMania XL.

The former Damage CTRL leader recently took to X/Twitter to share an update featuring her new "besties." She posted pictures with Elton Prince and Kit Wilson of Pretty Deadly from WrestleMania weekend:

"Besties. @KitWilson_PD @EltonPrince_PD," she wrote.

Pretty Deadly picked up a massive win in their last televised match. The former NXT Tag Team Champions faced Randy Orton and Kevin Owens on the March 29 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The contest ended when Logan Paul hit Owens with Brass Knuckles, allowing Elton Prince to pin the former Universal Champion.

WWE Hall of Famer sends a message to Bayley following WrestleMania win

The victory at WrestleMania XL marks Bayley's first title win after she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Sasha Banks at Hell in a Cell 2020. After the show, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus sent a message to the newly crowned champion.

The 48-year-old took to Instagram to share her opinion on the Show of Shows. She stated that The Role Model winning the title was the highlight of Night Two for her. She further praised the former Damage CTRL stablemates for their match:

"What a night!! What a weekend!! It was wild to see Lincoln Financial Field absolutely lose their mind at the end of the show. Even wilder to think that was a typical Monday night back in my day! Awesome stuff! Highlight of the night was being there for @itsmebayley’s moment. No one deserves that spot, that crowd adulation, that moment more. And, what a match!Bayley and @iyo_sky absolutely crushed it. Congrats to both ladies!" she wrote.

Despite being one of the top stars on WWE's female roster, it was Bayley's first-ever singles match on The Grandest Stage of Them All. It will be interesting to witness how her rivalry with Damage CTRL unfolds following the title change.

