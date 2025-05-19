Bayley reveals if she still has interest in massive WWE collaboration

Bayley signed with WWE more than 12 years ago. Her run with the company has included numerous memorable and history-making moments. The fan-favorite multi-time champion has fought WWE officials on a certain situation for years backstage, and now the hot topic of discussion is going viral once again.

The Role Model has publicly professed her love for the rock band Paramore for years now. She began pitching the idea of the band performing a special WrestleMania entrance back in 2020, and that led to lead vocalist & co-founder Hayley Williams hopping on a live stream to give permission for use of their single "Simmer" at WrestleMania 37, which didn't work out. Bayley previously revealed how she's continued to "fight for" the collaboration in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Bayley has not given up on her Paramore-WWE dreams. Billboard just shared footage of its interview with Bayley on the red carpet outside the promotion's Hall of Fame induction ceremony, and the RAW Superstar was asked to name the one artist that she'd want to remix her theme song. The 35-year-old didn't hesitate in naming Paramore, but made it clear she was open to any kind of collaboration.

"Paramore. Paramore, dude. It doesn't even have to be my theme. If we want to collab, make a new song together, or I'll take any of their songs. Yeah, they've been my favorite band since I was in high school. Hayley Williams is a genius, so they're my dream theme song, they're my dream WrestleMania entrance band. Anything with them, I'll take it. [Host: We'll have to get Hayley on the phone] Yeah, we're besties," Bayley said.

Trending

Bayley missed WrestleMania 41 last month as a storyline injury led to the returning Becky Lynch replacing her as Lyra Valkyria's partner against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. The 40th annual Showcase of The Immortals saw Bayley dethrone IYO SKY of the Women's Championship in the co-main event of Night Two.

Major WWE milestone for Bayley and Charlotte Flair

Today marks six years since Bayley had one of the biggest nights of her career. The 10th annual Money In the Bank PLE on May 19, 2019, opened with The Role Model winning the Women's MITB Ladder Match over Carmella, Naomi, Natalya, Ember Moon, Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose, and Nikki Cross.

Becky Lynch later retained the RAW Women's Championship over Lacey Evans, but in the next match failed to keep her SmackDown Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair. Bayley then rushed down to cash in her briefcase on Flair, just over one hour after winning it. The 20-second match marked Bayley's first blue brand title win and made her WWE's first-ever Women's Grand Slam Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More