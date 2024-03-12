Bayley claims she will continue to fight WWE to ensure iconic WrestleMania moment happens

WWE holds their biggest show each year with WrestleMania. Superstars fight to make the coveted 'Mania moments happen, and now Bayley is making a bold promise for her return to The Showcase of the Immortals.

The Role Model is set to challenge for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL. Bayley earned the match by winning the Women's Royal Rumble and then calling out her former Damage CTRL colleague Iyo Sky. There's no word yet on potential surprises for WrestleMania entrances this year, but Bayley is not giving up on the idea of having Paramore perform her theme on the way to the ring.

The 34-year-old recently pitched the special entrance after originally mentioning the idea in 2020, which led to Paramore's Hayley Williams jumping on a live stream to give permission to use her single 'Simmer' at WrestleMania 37, the following year. However, the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champion only made an appearance at WrestleMania that year, and she did not wrestle. In her recent Xfinity Hangouts appearance, The Hugger said she is fighting for the special moment to happen this year.

"Honestly, yeah, because I am going to fight for it. I've already brought it up. I just don't know what their schedule is like these days. It feels like they're taking time off, but they just put out a new video, so maybe not. I would love for them to play 'Simmer.' During the pandemic, Hayley's solo album came out, and I was listening to that all the time. 'Simmer' would pump me up. Let's do some 'Simmer' into my theme. I don't know, I don't care, you can play anything you want, I'll come out to it. I'm really trying. Keep petitioning and tweeting about it," said Bayley. [H/T to Fightful]

This week's SmackDown will see Bayley continue her feud with Damage CTRL. She will face Dakota Kai, just two weeks after Kai turned on her during their tag team match against The Kabuki Warriors.

Bayley offers support to WWE RAW Superstar

Tonight's WWE RAW will feature a Gauntlet Match to determine Gunther's challenger for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Chad Gable's chase for The Ring General's gold has been well-documented as one of the fan-favorite rivalries of the past year. The former Shorty G recently released a unique vignette to push for another title shot at WrestleMania. He will be joined tonight by Ricochet, Bronson Reed, Sami Zayn, JD McDonagh, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Bayley took to X (formerly Twitter) to give a major endorsement to the Alpha Academy leader. She seemingly predicted a Gauntlet win tonight and then a title win at 'Mania.

"I’ve known this guy for 10 years and believe me, Gable is as real as it gets. I can’t wait to see you have your moment @WWEGable!" Bayley wrote.

Gunther and Gable wrestled three televised RAW matches in 2023. The Ring General won a non-title match and retained three weeks later after Gable won their first title match, but only by count-out. Two weeks after that, the champion retained again by pinfall.

Do you think Baley will manage to make her wish come true and walk out to Simmer? Sound off below!

