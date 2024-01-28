Bayley reveals why no WWE legends showed up at the Royal Rumble

WWE star Bayley recently spoke with media outlets after the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

The Role Model entered the Rumble match at number 3 and spent over an hour in the Rumble match. She eliminated the likes of Indi Hartwell, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox, Maxxine Dupri, Bianca Belair, Tiffany Stratton, and Liv Morgan to finally win the Royal Rumble for the first time in her career.

During the post-show press conference, Bayley mentioned that she had come a long way since her first few Rumble matches. She believed consistency was the key to making it big in the WWE.

The Role Model mentioned that the current roster was so stacked that not a single legend showed up during the Women's Rumble match.

"From the first Rumble that we've had to one of my first one or two years on the main roster to now where we are, it's all about consistency and just seeing the bigger picture. If you get stuck in all the dips, swerves, and everything that this business throws at you, I could've never done what I did tonight. I would've given up so long ago. Such a difference man, we have such a different crew. There's no legends coming in because there are so many women out there that we need to showcase. It's beautiful." [From 7:08 - 7:45]

Bayley spoke about Jade Cargill's debut

During the Royal Rumble match, Jade Cargill made her first in-ring appearance for WWE. The Damage CTRL leader took notice of the debuting Cargill and was highly impressed.

"Having Jade finally come out just seems like there is so much potential there, and everyone is really excited to see what she did. She proved her presence with so many different moments she had there. I was close to eliminating her, though. So she should be scared of me," said Bayley.

Bayley now has an important decision to make. She needs to figure out which champion to go after at WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see if the Role Model chooses IYO SKY or Rhea Ripley.

