Bayley and Rhea Ripley pose together with their championships after WrestleMania 40

At WrestleMania 40, Bayley and Rhea Ripley walked out victorious. On Instagram, The Role Model shared a photo with The Eradicator.

On Night One, Ripley opened the show against Becky Lynch, whom she defeated to retain the Women's World Championship. On Night 2, Bayley faced off against IYO SKY and defeated her to win the WWE Women's Championship.

On Instagram, Bayley shared photos of the two female champions posing with their respective championships. The WWE Women's Champion also sent a short message.

"We used to dream of times like this. Wrestle BLOODY mania!!! @rhearipley_wwe," wrote Bayley.

Ripley's reign as the Women's World Champion began in 2023 when she defeated Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. The Women's World Championship later replaced the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Meanwhile, Bayley, who competed in her first-ever singles match at WrestleMania, ended SKY's first reign as the Women's Champion.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor discussed Rhea Ripley's addition to The Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley has been a fantastic addition to The Judgment Day. She joined the group when former leader Edge initially formed the group.

Speaking with Sub Par Lover, Damian Priest and Finn Balor spoke about Ripley, stating that The Eradicator perfectly fits into The Judgment Day.

"She's [Rhea Ripley] certainly a bit of a menace. And she's very cheeky. She's got a cheeky wit that really fits in among the group. Especially in, you know, [of] four guys, you need to be able to stand your ground. She certainly can stand her ground. ['She can hang with the boys,' Priest added]. She's a strong, strong female."

Ripley wasn't the only Judgment Day member who walked out of WrestleMania 40 as champion. On Night Two, Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

The Eradicator's next title defense could be against Liv Morgan, who set her sights on her former tag team partner on RAW. It remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for Bayley.

