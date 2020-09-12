WWE confirms Bayley's Clash of Champions opponent

As revealed on SmackDown, Bayley will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Nikki Cross at Clash of Champions.

WWE booked a Fatal 4-way match on the latest edition of the Blue brand to determine the new #1 contender for Bayley's SmackDown Women's title.

Lacey Evans, Tamina, Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss were involved in the four-way showdown which had its fair share of twists. Alexa Bliss, who seemed in the right frame of mind during the initial stages of the match, snapped midway through the contest and delivered the Sister Abigail on Nikki Cross.

Bliss left the match, and the three remaining women continued to battle it out for the coveted #1 contender's spot.

Nikki Cross managed to pick up the victory after getting the pinfall over Tamina.

Bayley's title reign, Alexa Bliss' character transformation and Naomi's absence

Advertisement

While a match between Nikki Cross and Bayley looks good on paper, there many underlying factors that need to be addressed. The fans were noticeably miffed about Naomi not being involved in the Fatal 4-way match on SmackDown. The former SmackDown Women's Champion had picked up a win over Bayley not too long ago, and she was billed to be the next in line for a title shot.

Alexa Bliss' Sister Abigail on Nikki Cross is another exciting angle that should be addressed next week.

The biggest storyline is Bayley's split from Sasha Banks. On this week's episode, the SmackDown Women's Champion explained the reason behind her attack on Sasha Banks.

The Legit Boss will be out of action to sell her storyline injuries, and there are chances that she returns to make her presence felt at the Clash of Champions PPV.

The women's storylines on SmackDown are currently intertwined with each other, and that has kept things interesting on the Blue brand.

Bayley's Clash of Champions title defence against Nikki Cross may not be a straight forward one as WWE has many different booking decision to make that could potentially influence the outcome of the match.

How will WWE reintroduce Sasha Banks into the picture? What's next for Alexa Bliss and The Fiend? Will Nikki Cross get the biggest win of her career at Clash of Champions?